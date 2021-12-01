Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Short Interest Up 80.2% in November

Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,300 shares, a growth of 80.2% from the October 31st total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Citigroup cut Top Glove Co. Bhd. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

TGLVY stock opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. Top Glove Co. Bhd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5747 per share. This represents a yield of 18.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Top Glove Co. Bhd.’s previous dividend of $0.28.

About Top Glove Co. Bhd.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

