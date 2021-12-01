Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,133,500 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the October 31st total of 639,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TOEYF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Toro Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.
About Toro Energy
Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.