Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) Short Interest Update

Toro Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:TOEYF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,133,500 shares, an increase of 77.1% from the October 31st total of 639,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,219,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOEYF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. Toro Energy has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04.

About Toro Energy

Toro Energy Ltd. operates as an uranium company, which explores and develops uranium deposits and also acquires uranium projects. Its projects include Wiluna Mine and Theseus Prospect. The firm operates through the following segments: Project Evaluation, Exploration, and Reconciling. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

