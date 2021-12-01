Torsten Kreindl Sells 1,040 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Torsten Kreindl sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $324,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Torsten Kreindl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Torsten Kreindl sold 1,500 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.63, for a total transaction of $453,945.00.

Shares of SITM stock opened at $298.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $243.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 452.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84. SiTime Co. has a twelve month low of $75.81 and a twelve month high of $319.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SiTime by 49.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SiTime in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in SiTime in the second quarter valued at about $80,000. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SITM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.83.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

