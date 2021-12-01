Tower token (TOWER) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $407,149.00

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last seven days, Tower token has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Tower token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tower token has a market cap of $5.64 million and $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tower token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00235353 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00088508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Tower token Profile

Tower token is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tower token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tower token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tower token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tower token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tower token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.