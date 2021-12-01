Townsend & Associates Inc Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Townsend & Associates Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,007 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 713,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,815,000 after purchasing an additional 89,763 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1,154.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 12,635 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 62,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,816,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $672,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE FNF traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,158. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $52.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.06.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 25.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.20%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

