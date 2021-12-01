Townsend & Associates Inc Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,987 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 15,755 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,225 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,861,384. The stock has a market cap of $152.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $247.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.42.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

