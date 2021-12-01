Townsend & Associates Inc Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Townsend & Associates Inc increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 173.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises approximately 1.3% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $324.61. The stock had a trading volume of 13,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $356.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.47 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $115.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total value of $2,502,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,839,203. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $354.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

