Townsend & Associates Inc Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Townsend & Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in American Tower by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.19. The stock had a trading volume of 6,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.27%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Argus lifted their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

