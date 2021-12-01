Townsend & Associates Inc Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Townsend & Associates Inc cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Townsend & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $63,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.64 on Wednesday, reaching $463.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,383. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $454.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.66. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $360.50 and a twelve month high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

