Townsend & Associates Inc Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 102 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 834 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $366,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.8% during the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 406 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $4,852,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $48.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,897.47. 12,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,007. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,865.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,724.85. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,178.21.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 219,880 shares of company stock valued at $492,950,722. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

