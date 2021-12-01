TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.85

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $5.86, with a volume of 11799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.13.

Several research firms recently commented on NRDY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays began coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.74.

In other news, major shareholder Light Street Capital Managemen bought 451,113 shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $3,590,859.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after acquiring an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,630 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 90,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,213,000.

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

