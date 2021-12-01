TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 6.2% in the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 395,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 81.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,995,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 269,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $14.55. The company has a market cap of $939.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 325.25 and a current ratio of 325.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.03.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 44.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from TPG RE Finance Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 218.19%.

TRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TPG RE Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.90.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

