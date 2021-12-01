Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the October 31st total of 130,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRNS. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.21.

Get Transcat alerts:

In related news, insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.82, for a total value of $84,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Harrison sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.38, for a total transaction of $135,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $3,323,420 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Transcat by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Transcat by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 631 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Transcat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Transcat by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Transcat by 415.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,160 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRNS opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a PEG ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Transcat has a 1-year low of $31.10 and a 1-year high of $101.05.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $50.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Transcat will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.