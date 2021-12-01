Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

OTCMKTS:TRATF traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $29.55. Traton has a 12-month low of $23.35 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

