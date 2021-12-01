Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.12 Million

Analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report $375.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $387.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $364.70 million. Triumph Group reported sales of $425.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year sales of $1.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

TGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,317,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,027,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,331,000 after purchasing an additional 717,808 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Triumph Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Triumph Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,989,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,782,000 after purchasing an additional 475,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Triumph Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,858,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,316,000 after purchasing an additional 443,898 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TGI traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,165. Triumph Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

