TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,291 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 112,686 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in TrueCar by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 136,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in TrueCar by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 22,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in TrueCar by 152.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 156,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 94,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

In other TrueCar news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $49,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRUE. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TrueCar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Shares of TRUE opened at $3.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $315.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01. TrueCar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

