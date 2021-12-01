Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Purchased by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 108,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 140.5% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $46,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $258,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $59.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.21.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.