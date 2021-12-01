Truist Securiti Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Analog Devices in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADI. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $180.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $176.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.70. The company has a market cap of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Analog Devices by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 47.0% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 193,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,318,000 after purchasing an additional 61,914 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $6,810,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Analog Devices by 6.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,382,960. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.80%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

