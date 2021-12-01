TrustVerse Market Capitalization Tops $17.70 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 1st. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar. TrustVerse has a market cap of $17.70 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003434 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.56 or 0.00044910 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.11 or 0.00239160 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.75 or 0.00087419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse (CRYPTO:TRV) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 646,499,906 coins. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

TrustVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrustVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

