Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Short Interest Up 80.0% in November

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 80.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TSGTY opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. Tsingtao Brewery has a 1 year low of $36.95 and a 1 year high of $58.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.77.

About Tsingtao Brewery

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Tsingtao Brewery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsingtao Brewery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.