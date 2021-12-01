Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Shares Down 4.9%

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF)’s share price fell 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.57 and last traded at $29.57. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95.

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSMRF)

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines, as well as Kampo powdered extracts; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

