Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. Upgrades Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to Buy

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CVX. Mizuho reissued a buy rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chevron from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.96.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $112.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $118.08.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total transaction of $1,072,164.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $3,097,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 335,051 shares of company stock valued at $38,365,852 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in Chevron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

