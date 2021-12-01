Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $13.28 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 93,875 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 7.8% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.56.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL traded up $4.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.33. 3,158,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,565,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $165.70. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

