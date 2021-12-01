Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $52.00. Wedbush currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Twitter traded as low as $44.12 and last traded at $44.29, with a volume of 382783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.78.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TWTR. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Twitter from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price objective on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 price target on Twitter in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total value of $567,483.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,682 shares of company stock valued at $5,670,236. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Twitter by 17.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Twitter by 21.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 104,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 18,079 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Twitter by 0.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 264.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 565.9% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 598,114 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,156,000 after acquiring an additional 508,300 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of -183.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

