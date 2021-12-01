UBS Group Reiterates “€28.50” Price Target for Bilfinger (ETR:GBF)

UBS Group set a €28.50 ($32.39) target price on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.52. Bilfinger has a 52-week low of €22.46 ($25.52) and a 52-week high of €33.34 ($37.89). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.19.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

