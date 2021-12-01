UBS Group Reiterates “€28.50” Price Target for Bilfinger (ETR:GBF)

UBS Group set a €28.50 ($32.39) target price on Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 4.52. Bilfinger has a 52-week low of €22.46 ($25.52) and a 52-week high of €33.34 ($37.89). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.19.
About Bilfinger
