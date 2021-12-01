uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) Releases Earnings Results

uCloudlink Group (NASDAQ:UCL) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. uCloudlink Group had a negative return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 63.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Shares of UCL opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.56. uCloudlink Group has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $14.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in uCloudlink Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,363 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of uCloudlink Group worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

uCloudlink Group Inc operates as a mobile data traffic sharing marketplace in the telecommunications industry. It provides uCloudlink 1.0, a model that focuses on cross-border travelers that need mobile data connectivity services in various countries; and operates portable Wi-Fi services under the Roamingman name in China and Malaysia, which provides global mobile data connectivity services, as well as offers GlocalMe portable Wi-Fi terminals and cloud SIM architecture for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs), mobile network operators (MNOs), and portable Wi-Fi terminal rental companies.

