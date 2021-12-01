UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UFPI stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.70. The company had a trading volume of 244,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.25. UFP Industries has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $92.10.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 5.75%. UFP Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that UFP Industries will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.11%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

