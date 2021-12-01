Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Purchases 988 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth $657,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 66,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 18,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.41. 509,474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,406,375. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

