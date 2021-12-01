Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Sells 314 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 229.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,966,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,077,000 after buying an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,881,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,846,000 after buying an additional 58,851 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 610.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,574,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,432,000 after buying an additional 2,211,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,454,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,786,000 after buying an additional 103,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,402,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,889,000 after buying an additional 500,951 shares in the last quarter.

IJS traded up $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,331. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.88 and a 200 day moving average of $103.72. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.44 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

