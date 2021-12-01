Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ULTA opened at $383.95 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $417.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.67.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $433.00 price objective (down from $470.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.00.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

