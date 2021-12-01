Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, December 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ULTA opened at $383.95 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $258.00 and a 1-year high of $417.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $385.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $362.67.
In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
