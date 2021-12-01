Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Ultra Clean reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.19. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

UCTT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of UCTT opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.77.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 6,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $387,571.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,148. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 40.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 11.2% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

