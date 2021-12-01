UMB Bank N A MO Grows Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.18.

EL stock opened at $332.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.97 and a 1 year high of $357.82.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total transaction of $1,182,174.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,393.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 2,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.90, for a total value of $703,906.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,090,364 shares of company stock worth $715,208,808 over the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.