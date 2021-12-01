UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,745,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,294,991,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329,607 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,476,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,089,550,000 after purchasing an additional 569,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263,835 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,638 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,761,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,637,000 after purchasing an additional 612,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

NYSE:KMI opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.