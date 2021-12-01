UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 792 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,728 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in FedEx were worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FedEx by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,300,555 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,459,605,000 after buying an additional 190,583 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in FedEx by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,362,196 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,091,354,000 after buying an additional 231,510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in FedEx by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,360,901,000 after buying an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FedEx by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,672,765 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,092,110,000 after buying an additional 45,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in FedEx by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,210,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $659,316,000 after buying an additional 199,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

Shares of FDX opened at $230.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $234.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.14. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $216.34 and a 12-month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 19.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.94%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

