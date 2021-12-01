Unicly Doki Doki Collection (UDOKI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4,126.00

Unicly Doki Doki Collection (CURRENCY:UDOKI) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 1st. One Unicly Doki Doki Collection coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Unicly Doki Doki Collection has a market cap of $345,346.24 and approximately $4,126.00 worth of Unicly Doki Doki Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unicly Doki Doki Collection has traded up 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unicly Doki Doki Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.56 or 0.00065583 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00073140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00096235 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,659.62 or 0.08136712 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55,988.08 or 0.97767348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00021888 BTC.

Unicly Doki Doki Collection Profile

Unicly Doki Doki Collection’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins.

Unicly Doki Doki Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Doki Doki Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Doki Doki Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly Doki Doki Collection using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly Doki Doki Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly Doki Doki Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.