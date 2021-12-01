Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNCY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,700 shares, a decline of 34.9% from the October 31st total of 108,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 168,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UNCY. Benchmark began coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unicycive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Unicycive Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNCY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Unicycive Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of Unicycive Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $700,000. 5.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNCY stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Unicycive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $8.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77.

Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.26). As a group, analysts expect that Unicycive Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It involved in developing therapies for patients with kidney disease. The company’s lead drug consist Renazorb, is a novel phosphate binding agent being developed for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia. Unicycive Therapeutics Inc is based in LOS ALTOS, Calif.

