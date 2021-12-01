United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UAL. Cowen raised their price objective on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Brett J. Hart sold 77,777 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $3,510,853.78. Following the sale, the president now owns 35,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.56. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.17 and a 12-month high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 112.46% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. United Airlines’s revenue was up 211.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($8.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

Featured Article: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.