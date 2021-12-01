United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $221.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $253.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UPS. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.52.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $198.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $154.76 and a twelve month high of $220.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.32. The stock has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 2,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 80.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 299,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,518,000 after acquiring an additional 133,337 shares during the period. Finally, Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 39.3% in the third quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

