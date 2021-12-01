United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,791 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 5.53% of United States Lime & Minerals worth $43,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter valued at $217,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United States Lime & Minerals by 26.2% in the second quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in United States Lime & Minerals in the second quarter valued at $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.07, for a total transaction of $224,876.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $322,906.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,788 shares of company stock worth $655,783. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ USLM opened at $119.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $674.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.70. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $156.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.02.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 14.31%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.89%.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. It operates through the Lime and Limestone Operations and Natural Gas Interests segments. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment supplies the construction, environmental, industrial, metals, roof shingle, oil and gas services, and agriculture industries.

