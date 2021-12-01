Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (ULH) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 3rd

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd.

Universal Logistics has decreased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years. Universal Logistics has a dividend payout ratio of 12.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Universal Logistics to earn $3.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.9%.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Universal Logistics stock opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. Universal Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.22. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 29.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Universal Logistics will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Universal Logistics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 374.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Logistics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 215.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

Further Reading: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.