Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Short Interest Update

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a growth of 59.5% from the October 31st total of 3,480,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NYSE:UNM opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.80. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.43.

In other news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Unum Group by 247.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 97,108 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 465.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 352,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 289,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Unum Group by 23.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,677,000 after acquiring an additional 699,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.