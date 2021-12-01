UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.24%.
NASDAQ TIGR opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a market capitalization of $974.86 million, a P/E ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in UP Fintech by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,716 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in UP Fintech by 28.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 19,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in UP Fintech by 584.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. 15.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About UP Fintech
UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.
Recommended Story: What is a price target?
Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.