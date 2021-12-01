uPlexa Price Reaches $0.0003 (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 1st. uPlexa has a market capitalization of $738,888.22 and $1,480.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, uPlexa has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get uPlexa alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

Buying and Selling uPlexa

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for uPlexa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for uPlexa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.