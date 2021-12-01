Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $255 million-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.57 million.
Shares of UPST stock traded down $8.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.95. 65,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,176. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.79.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $6,069,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $41,912,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,597,033 shares of company stock valued at $396,562,782. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Upstart stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
