Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.500-$0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $255 million-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.57 million.

Shares of UPST stock traded down $8.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.95. 65,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,998,176. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.79.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $228.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Upstart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.55.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.75, for a total transaction of $6,069,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $41,912,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,597,033 shares of company stock valued at $396,562,782. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Upstart stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

