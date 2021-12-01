US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Position Reduced by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of US Ecology worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Ecology by 1,670.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get US Ecology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $34.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.74. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.