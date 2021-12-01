Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 329,245 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 11,883,182 shares.The stock last traded at $66.41 and had previously closed at $65.77.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682,242 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth about $172,239,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,803,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,461,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,195.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,397,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,042 shares during the period.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

