Utrust Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.82 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 1st. One Utrust coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $169.41 million and approximately $10.82 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.44 or 0.00045263 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00008186 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.75 or 0.00239213 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00087195 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011586 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

Utrust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

