Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.550-$0.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion.

NYSE UTZ traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.87. 21,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687,512. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. Utz Brands has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $30.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $312.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.01 million. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Utz Brands will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on UTZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.63.

In related news, Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $65,423.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 106,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total transaction of $1,773,971.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 459,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,506,523. 17.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Utz Brands by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

