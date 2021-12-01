Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

VLEEY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of Valeo stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.82. 42,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,267. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Valeo has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.92.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

