Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF stock opened at $84.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.26. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a one year low of $66.71 and a one year high of $88.49.

